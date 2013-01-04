Twitter: @PamelaDAnderson

Famous for: Acting

Bio: The curvaceous Canadian actress will forever be remembered for sporting that iconic red swimsuit between 1992 and 1998 on the hit TV series Baywatch. During her time on the sunkissed show, Pamela rocketed to the top of the Hollywood A-list and began starring in movies like Raw Justice and the cult favourite Barb Wire.

As well as acting, Pamela has also attracted heaps of attention over the years as a result of her tumultuous private life, which has included high profile relationships with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Bret Michaels from the rock band Poison and US pop singer Kid Rock.

And while she hasn't skated since the age of five, the blonde bombshell is confident that her Canadian heritage should stand her in good stead on Dancing on Ice.

Talking about the show, she said: “I have lots of friends who play ice hockey and they just think it's hilarious that I am attempting to skate. I should be able to skate; I have to be, I’m Canadian after all!

“I really do enjoy a physical challenge; I work so much better when something is tough physically”.

See Pammy in Baywatch...

... and in the trailer for Barb Wire: