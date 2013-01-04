Twitter: @bethtweddlenews

Website: http://www.bethtweddle.com/

Famous for: Gymnastics

More like this

Bio: Beth was one of Team GB’s success stories during the London 2012 Olympic Games, having won a bronze medal for gymnastics on the uneven bars. Thanks to her medal win, and pre-Olympics gymnastic success at both the European and World championships, she’s considered to be the most successful British gymnast of all time.

But while Beth might be adept at the bars, the athlete has revealed that she isn’t much of a dancer. Speaking ahead of launch night, she said: “I am rubbish at dancing; there is dancing within gymnastics but that’s not natural dance to me, it’s literally been instructed to me as steps I’ve followed. I really am not a natural dancer.

”I’ve never had the time to do something like this before because I’ve spent so much of my life in training. My first biggest task is breaking away from my natural stance in gymnastics - I was told I needed to change my positioning as it’s totally opposite to what I’ve trained in.”

Advertisement

See Beth in action below: