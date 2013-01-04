Dancing on Ice 2013: Beth Tweddle
She might be Britain's most successful ever gymnast - but she says she's not much of a dancer. Everything you need to know about the DOI star...
Name: Beth Tweddle
Age: 27
Twitter: @bethtweddlenews
Website: http://www.bethtweddle.com/
Famous for: Gymnastics
Bio: Beth was one of Team GB’s success stories during the London 2012 Olympic Games, having won a bronze medal for gymnastics on the uneven bars. Thanks to her medal win, and pre-Olympics gymnastic success at both the European and World championships, she’s considered to be the most successful British gymnast of all time.
But while Beth might be adept at the bars, the athlete has revealed that she isn’t much of a dancer. Speaking ahead of launch night, she said: “I am rubbish at dancing; there is dancing within gymnastics but that’s not natural dance to me, it’s literally been instructed to me as steps I’ve followed. I really am not a natural dancer.
”I’ve never had the time to do something like this before because I’ve spent so much of my life in training. My first biggest task is breaking away from my natural stance in gymnastics - I was told I needed to change my positioning as it’s totally opposite to what I’ve trained in.”
See Beth in action below: