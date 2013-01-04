Twitter: @shayneTward

Famous for: X Factor, stage acting

Bio: Manchester-born Shayne found fame as the winner of the second series of The X Factor, and his victory launched Ward on the national music scene.

After releasing three studio albums, all of which appearing in the top 20 of the UK album charts, and embarking on tours of the UK and Ireland, Ward moved into stage acting as the star of the West End musical Rock of Ages.

However, Shayne claims that taking part in Dancing on Ice will be his greatest challenge to date. He said: "There's no way of winging it on this show - you have to practise… Skating is weird - a man on blades, I mean, it's just not human!"

