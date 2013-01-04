Twitter: @AntheaTurner1

Website: https://www.antheaturner.com/

Famous for: TV presenting

More like this

Bio: Anthea got her start in the world of entertainment as a runner on BBC Radio Stoke before finding fame on TV in the late 1980s as the presenter on BBC kids shows But First This and Up2U. She then went on to present Top of the Pops, and landed a hosting job on Blue Peter in the early 1990s.

In 1996 she moved to ITV where she hosted the travel series Wish You Were Here…?, and Anthea appeared on the first series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001, where she was the third star to be evicted from the house.

Since then she’s presented Anthea Turner: Perfect Housewife on BBC3, and has most recently been seen starring in Dinner Party Wars for Food Network Canada.

True to form for a star whose YouTube channel is packed with video blogs telling viewers how to clean shower heads and hang out their washing, Anthea says she “wants to be the one cleaning everyone’s boots!” when she gets into the Dancing on Ice changing room.

See Anthea explaining how to peg out clothes...

...being gunged on Noel's House Party...

Advertisement

...and presenting Blue Peter: