Twitter: @thekeithchegwin

Website: https://www.hugedomains.com/domain_profile.cfm?d=keithchegwin.com

Famous for: TV presenter, actor

More like this

Bio: Cheggers’ showbiz career began in the late 1960s at the tender age of ten, when the fair-haired lad from Bootle was cast in a couple of short films made by the Children’s Film Foundation. He continued acting until the mid ‘70s, but Keith’s big break came when he started presenting cheery children’s shows like Multicoloured Swap Shop and Cheggers Plays Pop.

After a fallow period in the ‘80s, Cheggers made his TV comeback in 1993 on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast.

He found himself embroiled in controversy in 2000 when he hosted The Naked Jungle, a naturist game-show on Channel 5, which featured Keith baring all alongside the contestants and resulted in Cheggers being lambasted in Parliament .

Since then he’s enjoyed a long stint on GMTV, appeared as himself in the Ricky Gervais comedies Extras and Life’s Too Short, and made his feature film debut in 2011 as the star of the British horror movie Kill Keith.

Advertisement

Cheggers was lined up to take place in Dancing on Ice last year but franctured three ribs while training, which ruled him out of the competition. Fingers crossed everything’ll be A-OK for the TV veteran this time around…