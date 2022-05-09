Who is Chelcee Grimes? Meet The Games 2022 contestant

In the reboot of Channel 4's 2003 sporting reality show, ITV's The Games will see Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff host live across the week as the contestants run, swim and cycle in the hopes of nabbing the top spot.

ITV is bringing back The Games on Monday 9th May , with 12 celebrities competing in a range of sporting events for our entertainment.

Taking part this year is footballer and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, fresh from her time on Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof – but who is she?

Here's everything you need to know about Chelcee Grimes.

Who is Chelcee Grimes?

ITV

Chelcee Grimes is a football player and singer-songwriter who'll be competing in ITV's reboot of The Games.

She started playing football at the age of 10 for Liverpool Ladies and has since played professionally for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Tranmere Rovers, Fulham and Merseyrail Ladies, her current team.

Grimes is also an established songwriter, having written music for Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Blackpink, Kesha, Olly Murs, Tom Walker and Louisa. Her most well-known songs to date are Dua Lipa's Love Again, Kiss and Make Up and Bad Together, as well as Jonas Blue's Wild and Kylie Minogue's Million Miles.

The 29-year-old also works in broadcasting, presenting the BBC's coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Match of the Day spin-off MOTDx, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 semi-final and her BBC Sounds podcast Building Queertopia.

She recently appeared on Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof alongside Gabby Logan, Professor Green and Dianne Buswell, among others.

When does The Games start?

The Games hosts Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott ITV

The Games kicks off on ITV on Monday 9th May at 9pm and will be broadcast live.

It will air across consecutive nights, coming to a close on Friday 13th May.

The Games starts on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.