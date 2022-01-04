Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 line-up: Meet the cast of the brand new series

After a two-year hiatus, everyone’s favourite European celebrity bus ride has finally returned for more drama.

The Channel 4 series, entitled Celebrity Coach Trip, sees pairs of celebrities undertake a coach trip across Europe as they battle it out to avoid elimination, keep their seats and be crowned winners at the end of the tour.

A teaser for the first episode revealed: “It’s day one of a brand-new trip aboard tour guide Brendan Sheerin’s coach, and the celebs are starting their three weeks of fun in the sun in Braga in Portugal.

“The group bond as they become a marching band, before hitting the beach for some surfing. But there’s a catch on this coach: every night, the celebrities must vote for which couple they enjoy travelling with the least!”

But which comedians, reality stars and soap actors will be battling it out for the crown on the bus-bound bonanza?

Read on for everything you need to know about Channel 4’s Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 line-up.

What is the Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 line-up?

Matt Richardson

Channel 4

Paired with: Will Best

Matt Richardson is amongst the 2022 line-up for Celebrity Coach Trip.

The 30-year-old comedian previously co-presented the ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor with Caroline Flack in 2013.

“I can’t wait to spend a holiday on a coach filled with celebs. It’s what I normally do, so filming it just makes sense,” he joked.

Will Best

Paired with: Matt Richardson

Broadcaster Will Best has also set off on the bus-bound bonanza.

The star rose to fame on some of the UK’s biggest youth music programmes including MTV, T4, Freshly Squeezed and 4Music. He has also appeared on Channel 4’s coverage of Snow Bombing and the iTunes Festival.

“The chance to go on holiday with a mate, meet the icon that is Brendan, AND clear my rent arrears, all in one fell swoop? Yes please! Although if no one from Bananarama is on board I’m kicking off,” he said.

Linda Robson

Channel 4

Paired with: Lesley Joseph

The actress Linda Robson has also joined the 2022 line-up for Celebrity Coach Trip.

She is best known for her role as Tracy Stubbs in Birds of a Feather and is also a regular panellist on Loose Women. The star also appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in November 2012.

“Me and Lesley had the most exciting, wonderful time – loved every minute of our trip and am missing Brendan and all the trippers! Can’t wait for my family to see our adventure,” she said.

Lesley Joseph

Paired with: Linda Robson

Linda Robson’s Birds of a Feather co-star Leslie Joseph is also taking part in the competition.

“I love travel, and travel with a friend is even better, so the chance to go on holiday with Linda was too good to miss. Not only that, we got to meet the wonderful Brendan – he is a legend. We had such good fun, I hope the viewers enjoy it too. After months of lockdown it made it such a special experience,” she said.

James Tindale

Paired with: Sophie Kasaei

James Tindale, who is best known for his time on Geordie Shore, is also taking on the coach-based challenge.

“I love meeting new people and getting out of my comfort zone and pushing myself so Coach Trip is right up my street,” he said.

Sophie Kasaei

Paired with: James Tindale

James’ fellow Geordie Shore cast member Sophie Kasaei has also joined the ranks.

“I have always been the biggest fan of Coach Trip from when I can remember,” she said. “Forget all the other reality TV shows – my dream was to do Coach Trip! I have been such a massive fan of Brendan, watching him with my family on weekday afternoons! The experience of travelling around Portugal with a bunch of celebs? Yes please! It was everything I could have imagined and more.”

Celena Cherry

Channel 4

Paired with: Mariama Goodman

Celena Cherry, the first of two contestants from British R&B group Honeyz, has also boarded the bus.

She said: “After being housebound for so long due to COVID, I couldn’t wait to get out there and touch and meet new people! Plus Brendan was an added bonus, always wanted to meet him!”

Mariama Goodman

Paired with: Celena Cherry

Cherry is being accompanied by her bandmate Mariama.

“I jumped at the chance to get away for some sunshine, silliness and adventure, and of course to meet Brendan!” Mariama said.

Ashley McKenzie

Channel 4

Paired with: Paul Danan

Team GB athlete Ashley McKenzie has also joined the 2022 line-up for Celebrity Coach Trip. He was part of the Judo squad in the London 2012 Olympics.

“I’m used to travelling the world as part of the Great Britain Judo squad, but never have a chance to really experience or enjoy the places I visit, as I’m always there training or competing,” he said.

“Coach Trip gave me the opportunity to see new places and meet new people, which is why I decided to take part.”

Paul Danan

Paired with: Ashley McKenzie

Soap star Paul Danan has also boarded the bus.

The actor is best known for his role as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001. He also joined Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

“I’ve watched the show for years and always loved it, and thought it would be amazing to go on a road trip after doing a road trip with Calum Best and Fran Cosgrave on our own show back in the day,” he said.

“I’d never been to Portugal and wanted to be part of an iconic show and bring some Danan TV gold back again!”

Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 release date

Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 kicked off on 3rd January 2022 at 8pm on E4.

All of the episodes will be available to watch on All 4.

