Honey G – real name Anna Georgette Gilford – rose to fame on The X Factor in 2016: "When I say Honey, you say G!" While she wasn't everyone's cup of tea she's since launched her music career with a record deal and two singles.

As part of her makeover on Channel 5, producers persuaded Honey G to ditch her signature sunglasses (with her name scrolling across them, naturally) and go for something more "feminine".

They dolled her up with hair extensions, a proper fake tan and some good eye make-up, put her in a slick black suit, and - BAM! - what a difference.

As the new look was unveiled, Honey G said: "Oh my god! Oh my god. I never thought I'd look like this. This is crazy."

She added: "I just feel like a different woman. This is a side of me that I've never, ever seen before in my whole life. I don't know what to say. F**cking hell."

The internet was slightly surprised.

But it looks like Honey G is sticking with her trademark look for now...