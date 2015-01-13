Judge for yourself with our run-down of the five most shocking incidents in the programme’s history.

5. Germaine Greer quits the house and brands Big Brother a bully

Feminist writer Germaine Greer walked out of the house early in 2005, accusing the show of acting like a playground bully.

Greer described the late addition of Jackie Stallone, who had a difficult relationship with contestant and former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen, as a “complete irresponsibility”. The author also criticised Big Brother for taunting horse racing pundit John McCririck.

Greer tried and failed to incite her fellow contestants into joining her in a naked protest against Big Brother and left on day six.

4. Vinnie Jones calls Davina McCall a "retard"

During the 2010 series, actor Vinnie Jones sparked protests from disability charities when he said that presenter Davina McCall had been "walking like a retard".

He made the comments on Big Brother’s Big Mouth in response to an audience member asking how he knew it was McCall who entered the house in a chicken costume.

Ofcom initially said that the incident did not breach its guidelines but later changed its decision, finding that the remark broke a rule stating that offensive material must be justified by its context.

3. Pete Burns’ "gorilla fur" coat is seized by police

Police removed series four housemate Pete Burns’ coat from the house after he claimed it was made from gorilla fur.

The singer’s coat turned out to be made of fur from Colobus monkeys, which are also an endangered species, but no charges were brought as the fur was imported before it was made illegal in 1975.

2. Jeremy Jackson ejected for opening Chloe Goodman’s dressing gown

Last week former Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson became the first ever contestant to be ejected from the house, after he pulled open a fellow contestant’s dressing gown.

The 34-year-old was cautioned by police for common assault after he exposed glamour model Chloe Goodman’s breast while she comforted him as he drunkenly vomited in the bathroom.

Show bosses made Jackson sleep separately from the other housemates that night, before deciding to throw him out the following day.

Jackson later told This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Christine Bleakley that he may have done the same thing even if he had been sober.

1. Racism causes international outrage

Comments directed at Indian actress Shilpa Shetty by series five housemates Jo O’Meara, Danielle Lloyd and the late Jade Goody caused international outrage and a police investigation.

The three contestants were accused of bullying the Bollywood actress, and their behaviour resulted in 45,000 complaints to Ofcom. Goody referred to Shetty as “Shilpa Poppadom” and, after one clash, Lloyd said she thought the actress “should f*** off home”.

Outraged protestors in India burned effigies of Big Brother producers and discussion of the row reached the House of Commons. After being crowned the winner of the series, Shetty accepted an invitation to meet the Queen.