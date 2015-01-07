Celebrity Big Brother 2015: Jeremy Jackson
Best-known for starring in Baywatch, Jeremy Jackson already has some ideas on what the housemates can get up to in the CBB house... singing
Name: Jeremy Jackson
Age: 34
Twitter: @_JeremyJackson_
Famous, why? For being the Hoff's son in Baywatch
Bio: Red shorts at the ready, Jeremy Jackson is none other than Baywatch lifeguard Hobie Buchannon, having played David Hasselhoff’s onscreen son for most of the 90s (that's a whole lot of slow-motion running). Jackson eventually left the show, admitting during an interview with E! that he had a severe drug addiction.
Those shorts are destined for an airing in the CBB house however, with Jackson saying, “I wore them already. They demanded it. I may or may not have humped the camera lens. I may or may not have turned it into a G-string. I can’t remember!”
Jackson’s taken on a smattering of other TV and film roles since his time in the water, as well as lending his voice to a character in the video game Metal Gear Solid.
He’s a man of many talents it seems, turning his hand to fashion – producing 200 fashion shows in 15 countries for the brand Ed Hardy – as well as winning multiple gold medals in jujitsu. “I pretty much crush everything I touch. I am committed,” says Jackson.
He's even musical, and hopes to get the housemates humming a merry tune: “I was thinking maybe we should all write a song in there.”
Whether it’ll top last year’s I'm A Celebrity-based 'Jungle Rap' with broadcaster Michael Buerk remains to be seen…
Then... as Hobie in Baywatch
Now... taking part in the American Cup Brazilian Jujitsu Tournament