Missed it? Catch up now. But why just watch when you can join in, eh? Here’s the full lyrics with the trio’s performance below:

Michael Buerk’s jungle rap

[Tinchy intro]

More like this

Let me see, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, there’s like 10 campmates in the jungle

Eating out of tins no plates in the jungle

Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle

All real, no fakes in the jungle

And I wanna never break in the jungle

It’s your time Michael…

[Michael’s rap]

Michael’s my name and I’m real cool, stuck in the jungle feeling like a fool

Pants are red, got no bed, jungle skills never learned at school

Banged up here with the lord of misrule jumping up and down heading for a fall

Jimmy’s the name, footy’s the game, man’s a machine, never going to score in the jungle

[Chorus]

No plates in the jungle

Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle

All real, no fakes in the jungle

And I wanna never break in the jungle

[Michael part 2]

Queen of the bowls is mistress Melanie, food from heaven but it’s not heavenly

Tarzan’s twin that’s Carl Fogarty, swinging through the hills but they ain’t Beverley

We’d kill for curry but we don’t mean ‘dwina

We quite like Kendra but she could be cleaner

Too many singers to point the finger, Tinch, Jake, Nadia who could be meaner?

What about Queen Vicki, man that would be tricky in the jungle

[Chorus]

Swear down it really gets tricky in the jungle

Eating out of tins no plates in the jungle

Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle

All real, no fakes in the jungle

And I wanna never break in the jungle

[Repeat]

… Just tins no plates in the jungle

Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle

All real, no fakes in the jungle

And I wanna never break in the jungle

[Tinchy and Jake sign off]

We are done now Michael, flee….

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV