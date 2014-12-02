I'm A Celebrity: It's the full lyrics to Michael Buerk's jungle rap
As Tinchy Stryder teachers broadcaster Michael Buerk a rap poking fun at his fellow jungle dwellers, we check out the full lyrics
If you thought jungle based songs peaked at Peter Andre's Insania during I'm A Celebrity 2004, think again. Musician Tinchy Styder has been busy teaching broadcaster Michael Buerk a rap in his very own campside rhymin' school.
Tinchy, Michael and former X Factor star Jake Quickenden performed the track to their fellow campmates last night. From rice and beans to Kendra’s hygiene, the rap pokes fun at life in the great outdoors for the ten campmates.
Missed it? Catch up now. But why just watch when you can join in, eh? Here’s the full lyrics with the trio’s performance below:
Michael Buerk’s jungle rap
[Tinchy intro]
More like this
Let me see, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, there’s like 10 campmates in the jungle
Eating out of tins no plates in the jungle
Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle
All real, no fakes in the jungle
And I wanna never break in the jungle
It’s your time Michael…
[Michael’s rap]
Michael’s my name and I’m real cool, stuck in the jungle feeling like a fool
Pants are red, got no bed, jungle skills never learned at school
Banged up here with the lord of misrule jumping up and down heading for a fall
Jimmy’s the name, footy’s the game, man’s a machine, never going to score in the jungle
[Chorus]
No plates in the jungle
Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle
All real, no fakes in the jungle
And I wanna never break in the jungle
[Michael part 2]
Queen of the bowls is mistress Melanie, food from heaven but it’s not heavenly
Tarzan’s twin that’s Carl Fogarty, swinging through the hills but they ain’t Beverley
We’d kill for curry but we don’t mean ‘dwina
We quite like Kendra but she could be cleaner
Too many singers to point the finger, Tinch, Jake, Nadia who could be meaner?
What about Queen Vicki, man that would be tricky in the jungle
[Chorus]
Swear down it really gets tricky in the jungle
Eating out of tins no plates in the jungle
Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle
All real, no fakes in the jungle
And I wanna never break in the jungle
[Repeat]
… Just tins no plates in the jungle
Rice and beans, no steaks in the jungle
All real, no fakes in the jungle
And I wanna never break in the jungle
[Tinchy and Jake sign off]
We are done now Michael, flee….
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV