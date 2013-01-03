Rylan Clark

From his energetic performances on The X Factor to that infamous Gary Barlow fat jibe, here's everything you need to know about Essex's outrageous entertainer

Frankie Dettori

He's won over 3000 horse races, but recently lost a drugs test. Can the Italian stallion get back on winning form with a gallop around the CBB house?

Paula Hamilton

From a teenage romance with music mogul Simon Cowell to conversations with a coconut named Boris, here's the lowdown on the top eighties supermodel

Ryan Moloney

Sixteen years after signing up to play Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi in Neighbours, Ryan's trying something new! Here's everything you need to know about this Australian soap legend...

Heidi Montag

From a failed pop career to plastic surgery galore, here's everything you need to know about A-list wannabe, and wife of Spencer Pratt...

Tricia Penrose

From playing Gina Ward in ITV drama Heartbeat to singing her heart out on Stars in Their Eyes, here's everything you need to know about Tricia Penrose

Spencer Pratt

Run for The Hills! It's only one half of Speidi... better known as reality TV veteran, recent bankrupt and husband of Heidi Montag...

Claire Richards

From the dizzying heights of the nineties pop charts to exercise videos and naked photo shoots, here's all you need to know about Steps singer turned Operastar

Sam Robertson

Guaranteed to be a hit with the female fan base, here's everything you need to know about the dashing young Coronation Street actor and Beaver Falls star

Neil "Razor" Ruddock

The lowdown on footballer turned I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant turned CBB superstar. Is there no end to this man's talents?

Gillian Taylforth

From Kathy Beale in EastEnders to Jackie on Footballers' Wives. Everything you need to know about the actress and former tabloid favourite...