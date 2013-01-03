Celebrity Big Brother 2013: meet the housemates
Everything you need to know about Lacey Banghard, Rylan Clark, Frankie Dettori, Paula Hamilton, Ryan Moloney, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Claire Richards, Sam Robertson, Neil Ruddock and Gillian Taylforth
See video, pics and read about the Page 3 Girl and glamour model who's been in every magazine you can think of... from Nuts and Front to Loaded. She's even done adverts for Lynx...
From his energetic performances on The X Factor to that infamous Gary Barlow fat jibe, here's everything you need to know about Essex's outrageous entertainer
He's won over 3000 horse races, but recently lost a drugs test. Can the Italian stallion get back on winning form with a gallop around the CBB house?
From a teenage romance with music mogul Simon Cowell to conversations with a coconut named Boris, here's the lowdown on the top eighties supermodel
Sixteen years after signing up to play Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi in Neighbours, Ryan's trying something new! Here's everything you need to know about this Australian soap legend...
From a failed pop career to plastic surgery galore, here's everything you need to know about A-list wannabe, and wife of Spencer Pratt...
From playing Gina Ward in ITV drama Heartbeat to singing her heart out on Stars in Their Eyes, here's everything you need to know about Tricia Penrose
Spencer Pratt
Run for The Hills! It's only one half of Speidi... better known as reality TV veteran, recent bankrupt and husband of Heidi Montag...
From the dizzying heights of the nineties pop charts to exercise videos and naked photo shoots, here's all you need to know about Steps singer turned Operastar
Guaranteed to be a hit with the female fan base, here's everything you need to know about the dashing young Coronation Street actor and Beaver Falls star
The lowdown on footballer turned I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant turned CBB superstar. Is there no end to this man's talents?
From Kathy Beale in EastEnders to Jackie on Footballers' Wives. Everything you need to know about the actress and former tabloid favourite...