Celebrity Big Brother 2013: Gillian Taylforth
From Kathy Beale in EastEnders to Jackie on Footballers' Wives. Everything you need to know about the actress and former tabloid favourite...
Name: Gillian Taylforth
Age: 57
Famous for: Acting
Bio: Gillian became one of Britain’s best-loved soap actors during the 15 years she spent playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders, having been involved in countless dramatic storylines involving affairs, rape and death.
After leaving Albert Square behind, Gillian has gone on to play recurring roles in Footballers’ Wives, Jane Hall, The Bill and Casualty, as well as taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.
Having been inspired to take the CBB plunge after seeing Julie Goodyear in the last series of the show, Gillian might well use her time in the Big Brother house to find a new beau. She says: "I’m a huge romantic. I’d love to fall in love again. Why not? You’re never too old for romance."
See Gillian in EastEnders in this clip: