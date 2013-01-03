Famous for: Acting

Bio: Gillian became one of Britain’s best-loved soap actors during the 15 years she spent playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders, having been involved in countless dramatic storylines involving affairs, rape and death.

After leaving Albert Square behind, Gillian has gone on to play recurring roles in Footballers’ Wives, Jane Hall, The Bill and Casualty, as well as taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

More like this

Having been inspired to take the CBB plunge after seeing Julie Goodyear in the last series of the show, Gillian might well use her time in the Big Brother house to find a new beau. She says: "I’m a huge romantic. I’d love to fall in love again. Why not? You’re never too old for romance."

Advertisement

See Gillian in EastEnders in this clip: