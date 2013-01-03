Famous for: treading the cobbles of Coronation Street playing Adam Barlow and appearing in E4's Beaver Falls

Bio: Vying for the female vote in this year's Big Brother house has to be actor and model, Sam. Born and bred in Dundee, the Scotsman experienced his first taste of the high life modelling to help fund his time at university and since then his boyish good looks have landed him the role of Adam Barlow in Corrie which he won despite having never acted before.

After three years in the soap he left to avoid becoming "public property" (err, right...) but has since cropped up in Scottish soap River City and Sky One's The Match. His portrayal of Flynn in E4's Beaver Falls landed him a number of saucy scenes with the boss' wife - "My character gets a lot of action and I wasn't complaining".

And any older women who fancy their chances will be pleased to hear Sam is open to the suggestion: "Most guys in their twenties fancy older women. Don't get me wrong, there has to be something more than just being older! They have to be super-hot too." High standards, indeed, but perhaps the Big Brother house will hold the cougar of his dreams...