Famous for: Playing Gina Ward in Heartbeat and a brief musical career

Bio: Trica Penrose first stepped onto our TV screens in 1993 as Gina Ward in long-running 60s drama Heartbeat - a role she kept until 2010 when the show's final episode aired.

The actress is also a keen singer, having released two singles (see video below) and auditioned to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest - she made it to the final before losing out to Welsh pop star Jessica Garlick.

During her showbiz career Tricia has taken part on Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, Stars in Their Eyes, Sing If You Can and Celebrity MasterChef but the star has been out of the spotlight recently so who knows what she'll get up to in the CBB house...

See Tricia as Gina Ward in Heartbeat:

And Tricia's 2000 single: