Bio: Born in 1992, Lacey found fame as the winner of The Sun’s Page 3 Idol contest in 2011 after being spotted by a talent scout in Ayia Napa. Since then, she’s graced the pages of Nuts, Front and Loaded, and fronted a steamy campaign for Lynx deodorant.

Lacey's also appeared as a “Soccerette” on the Sky Sports show Soccer AM, and earlier this year found herself in the running for the prestigious Nuts Sexiest Topless Babe award.

Oh, and if you’re tempted to smirk at her Dickensian surname, you won’t be the first person to have done so. According to Lacey: “I’ve had every joke you can think of thrown at me. It doesn’t happen so much now – just the odd brave guy. I’m used to it. I don’t care.”

For more from Lacey on the ups and downs of life as a glamour model, have a look at this video interview: