Bio: 5’4” Frankie is one of the most successful jockeys of his generation, having won over 3000 races, lifted the Dubai World Cup three times and triumphed in no fewer than 14 British Classics.

As well as all that, Frankie was made an MBE for his services to sport in 2000, and the Italian jockey made history in 1996 when he won seven races in a single day at Ascot, costing bookies across the country £25m

However the diminutive rider’s career suffered a blow in December 2012 when he failed a surprise drugs test and was suspended from racing for six months.

But, having survived that and reputedly broken nearly every bone in his body during his racing career, Frankie should have no problems coping with anything CBB can throw at him.

See Frankie celebrating a win at Ascot in this video: