Famous for: Being a member of pop band Steps as well as a public weight struggle

Bio: Claire Richards found fame as the lead singer of all-singing, all-dancing nineties pop group Steps who shot to the top of the charts with hits such as 5,6,7,8 and covers of Last Thing on My Mind and Bee Gees' Tradegy (watch the video below. Go on, you know you want to...)

When Claire left Steps in 2001 she piled on the pounds - before releasing a fitness DVD and documenting her dramatic pre-wedding weight loss in BBC documentary My Big Fat Wedding. She also posed naked for Closer magazine in 2011 and the image went viral, sparking worldwide discussion about women's weight.

In recent years Claire has stayed in the public eye taking part in Slave to Food and Celebrity MasterChef before making it to the final of Popstar to Operastar. And last year Steps reformed during a four part documentary for Sky Living and released a new studio album - Light Up the World - in just in time for Christmas 2012.

Claire during Steps' heyday:

And on her weight loss documentary: