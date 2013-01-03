Famous for: Football, acting, TV appearances

Bio: “Razor” Ruddock found fame as a top-flight footballer and enjoyed a 17-year professional career as a central defender for Millwall, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham and, on one occasion, the England national squad.

A controversial player, Ruddock was embroiled in no end of on-pitch skirmishes during his playing career, but became a fan favourite thanks to his celebratory jig, the “Ruddock Stomp”.

Since leaving the beautiful game behind, Razor’s become something of a TV mainstay, having notched up appearances on the likes of A Question of Sport and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! He’s also turned his hand to acting in recent years with an appearance in the ITV drama series Fat Friends.

See some of Razor’s most memorable footballing moments in this video: