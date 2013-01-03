Famous for: playing Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi in Australian soap Neighbours for sixteen years

Bio: Ryan Moloney began his career playing a thug in feature film Say a Little Prayer back in 1993 before first appearing in Neighbours. But Erinsborough debut was not in the role of Toadie - after failing to land the role of Brett Stark, he appeared as mysteriously-named one-off character Cyborg back in 1994. His brief appearance must have impressed show bosses as he was soon back for one scene, this time portraying Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi - or Toadie as he came to be known - brother of regular Kevin "Stonefish" Rebecchi. But the popularity of his tubby, bushy-haired creation soon led to a long-term contract and the rest, as they say, was history.

For a glimpse of Ryan sporting an ill-advised bikini, check out this clip of him and co-star Patrick Harvey who played Connor O'Neill between 2002-2006.