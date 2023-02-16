The Apprentice 2023 recap: What happened in episode 7?

With just 10 wannabe entrepreneurs making it to Week 7, after Reece Donnelly was forced to quit the show and Joseph Phillips was fired, the teams were given a shake-up and challenged to create a children’s lunch box and app to encourage kids to eat healthily.

We returned to Lord Sugar’s boardroom in tonight’s episode of The Apprentice as the remaining candidates went back to school for their latest task .

If you missed tonight’s episode and want to find out whose packed lunch sent them packing, then make sure to watch RadioTimes.com‘s latest recap video above.

This week, Lord Alan Sugar asked Simba Rwambiwa and Dani Donovan to join Team Apex, while Sohail Chowdhary and Marnie Swindells crossed over to Team Affinity before the two groups set about designing a lunchbox.

Dani volunteered to be project manager for Apex, with big plans to make the lunchbox and app caterpillar-themed, while Sohail beat out Marnie to become Affinity’s leader this time around, suggesting a pirate treasure chest for the lunchbox.

Not everyone was impressed with Dani’s idea however, with Victoria Goulbourne voicing concerns that the caterpillar idea would be too young for the audience of six-to-eight-year-olds – but Dani continued on with it anyway.

Over on Sohail’s team, Marnie became agitated after he placed her on the character development sub-team under Rochelle Anthony‘s leadership. The two ultimately ended up clashing after Marnie kept disagreeing with Rochelle over design decisions.

Taking their products to an online retailer and ASDA, Dani’s product received the feedback that it was too young for the target age group, while the lunchbox was too small.

Meanwhile, Sohail’s Platinum Pirate Adventures was not received very well by either retailer, with the experts saying that the design was too boring and underdeveloped.

Back in the boardroom, Apex were revealed to be the winners, receiving orders for 1,500 units, while Affinity received zero orders.

Sohail decided to bring Marnie and Bradley Johnson back into the boardroom with him to face Lord Sugar and while Lord Sugar said Marnie was disruptive and that Bradley contributed little, he declared Sohail responsible for the failure of the task and fired him.

The Apprentice continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Thursday at 9pm.

