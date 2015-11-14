Mentor Cheryl said she'd given the group the chance to skip tonight's performance, saying dress-run tapes could have been shown, but the group made the decision to sing live.

And it was a high-impact performance, the girls doing their version of Beyoncé's Work It Out from Austin Powers.

All four judges were on their feet by the end of the song, the girls all hugging a clearly poorly Celina.

"It was outstandingly good, I hope you're OK sweetheart," Cowell said.

Nick Grimshaw was also blown away, adding: "I saw four Sasha Fierces up there," in a nod to Beyoncé's stage persona.

Cheryl praised the group's maturity and ability to handle the unexpected situation, which the band said they "appreciated".

The X Factor continues tomorrow night with another double elimination from 8:00pm on ITV