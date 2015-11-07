https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7YRRaOgpUk

At Boot Camp the girls teamed up with Louisa Johnson, Sherilyn Hamilton-Shaw, Neneth Lyons, Jasmine Leigh Morris and Andre Batchelor to cover Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. The entire group were put through to the next stage, the Six Chair Challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjWXaeKSSo

At Six Chair Challenge 4th Impact performed Christina Aguilera's Show Me How You Burlesque. Cheryl told them they were "phenomenal" and that together they could create "magic" before asking them to take a chair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgY0nMbfIJ8

At Judges' Houses it was time for a name change (due to copyright issues) and 4th Power became 4th Impact. They sang Eminem and Rihanna's Love the Way You Lie. Cheryl told guest mentor Jess Glynne that she had "goosebumps" and swiftly put them through to this year's live shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDNbDkZGlHI

4th Impact join Alien Uncovered and Reggie n Bollie in Cheryl's final line up as this year's live shows kick off.

The X Factor live shows start on Saturday 31st October at 8:00pm on ITV