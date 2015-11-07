Everything you need to know about X Factor's 4th Impact
From that Bang Bang audition to their Judges' Houses performance, here's how four sisters from the Philippines made Cheryl's top three Groups
Sisters Mylene (23), Irene (25), Almira (27) and Celina (19) Cercado make up girl group 4th Impact. They hail from the Philippines and originally auditioned under the name 4th Power, shocking the judges with their performance of Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's Bang Bang.
Cowell told them their audition was "probably one of the best" he's ever seen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7YRRaOgpUk
At Boot Camp the girls teamed up with Louisa Johnson, Sherilyn Hamilton-Shaw, Neneth Lyons, Jasmine Leigh Morris and Andre Batchelor to cover Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. The entire group were put through to the next stage, the Six Chair Challenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjWXaeKSSo
At Six Chair Challenge 4th Impact performed Christina Aguilera's Show Me How You Burlesque. Cheryl told them they were "phenomenal" and that together they could create "magic" before asking them to take a chair.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgY0nMbfIJ8
At Judges' Houses it was time for a name change (due to copyright issues) and 4th Power became 4th Impact. They sang Eminem and Rihanna's Love the Way You Lie. Cheryl told guest mentor Jess Glynne that she had "goosebumps" and swiftly put them through to this year's live shows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDNbDkZGlHI
4th Impact join Alien Uncovered and Reggie n Bollie in Cheryl's final line up as this year's live shows kick off.
The X Factor live shows start on Saturday 31st October at 8:00pm on ITV