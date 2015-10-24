Cheryl puts 4th Impact, Alien Uncovered and Reggie n Bollie through to X Factor live shows 2015
Alien Uncovered, 4th Impact and Reggie n Bollie are through to this year's live shows with Cheryl cutting BEKLN Mile, Melody Stone and New Kings Order
Judges' Houses added a new live element tonight, with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini the first judge having to decide live on air which three Groups she'd be taking through to the live shows.
The live footage, from Fountain Studios in Wembley, was cut with pre-recorded content from their final audition in Rome, where Cheryl was joined by guest mentor Jess Glynne.
In the live studio the acts were given one last (rather cringey) chance to appeal to Cheryl for a spot in the finals. But it was all down to Cheryl. Once again those ominous white chairs were brought out from the Six Chair Challenge and Mrs CFV had to decide which three Groups got to take a seat for the very last time.
And those three acts were:
4th Impact
Alien Uncovered
... and Reggie n Bollie
A bit of a marmite choice, given the popularity of New Kings Order, BEKLN Mile and Melody Stone. Cheryl insists they'll bring the "fun".
What do you think of her choices? Let us know in the comments section below...