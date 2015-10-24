In the live studio the acts were given one last (rather cringey) chance to appeal to Cheryl for a spot in the finals. But it was all down to Cheryl. Once again those ominous white chairs were brought out from the Six Chair Challenge and Mrs CFV had to decide which three Groups got to take a seat for the very last time.

And those three acts were:

4th Impact

Alien Uncovered

... and Reggie n Bollie

A bit of a marmite choice, given the popularity of New Kings Order, BEKLN Mile and Melody Stone. Cheryl insists they'll bring the "fun".

