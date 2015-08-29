Filipino girl band 4th Power caused quite the stir on X Factor’s opening show earning the “four biggest yeses we’ve ever given” from the judges.

The four sisters – Mylene, Celina, Irene and Almira Cercado – came out rather shy, giggly at the mere prospect of being on the Wembley stage.Then Jessie J track Bang Bang started booming out and wowza, out came some seriously sassy moves and some killer vocals to go with them.