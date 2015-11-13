X Factor Movie Week song choices revealed from Bond to Austin Powers
It's another double elimination this weekend and the acts are hoping everything from Men In Black to Romeo & Juliet will see them safely through
Week three and we're heading to the movies. From James Bond to Austin Powers the remaining nine acts have each chosen a song that's been part of a film's soundtrack.
And they'll be hoping it won't be an early run to the credits, as it's yet another double elimination this Sunday night.
Here's the songs they're hoping will keep them safe for another week...
Cheryl's Groups
4th Impact will be performing Beyonce’s Work It Out from the Austin Powers film Goldmember
Reggie n Bollie are singing Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men from Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Rita's Girls
Lauren Murray will perform Gladys Knight’s James Bond theme song Licence To Kill
Louisa Johnson will sing Everybody's Free by Quindon Tarver from Romeo & Juliet
Monica Michael will perform Nancy Sinatra's (Bang Bang) My Baby Shot Me Down which was used in Kill Bill volume 1
Simon's Overs
Anton Stephans is singing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard
Max Stone is singing Secret Garden by Bruce Springsteen from Jerry Maguire
Nick's Boys
Ché Chesterman will perform Percy Sledge's When A Man Loves A Woman from the film of the same name
Mason Noise will sing Will Smith's Men In Black
See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV