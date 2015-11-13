Here's the songs they're hoping will keep them safe for another week...

Cheryl's Groups

4th Impact will be performing Beyonce’s Work It Out from the Austin Powers film Goldmember

Reggie n Bollie are singing Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men from Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Rita's Girls

Lauren Murray will perform Gladys Knight’s James Bond theme song Licence To Kill

Louisa Johnson will sing Everybody's Free by Quindon Tarver from Romeo & Juliet

Monica Michael will perform Nancy Sinatra's (Bang Bang) My Baby Shot Me Down which was used in Kill Bill volume 1

Simon's Overs

Anton Stephans is singing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard

Max Stone is singing Secret Garden by Bruce Springsteen from Jerry Maguire

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman will perform Percy Sledge's When A Man Loves A Woman from the film of the same name

Mason Noise will sing Will Smith's Men In Black

