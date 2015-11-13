Louis has, of course, already been involved in this year's series, helping Simon Cowell choose his final Overs category line-up. And there's another guest mentor coming back in the form of Jess Glynne.

Ms Glynne joined Cheryl in Rome earlier this year to give her a helping hand in choosing which Groups would make it to the live shows. Now it's her turn to dazzle us with her vocals.

But the bad news – we had to get there – is that following the 'movie week' performances on Saturday night, there's going to be yet another double elimination. It's certainly been a tough run for the contestants who must survive a third week of two singers sent home.

This year's shorter run of live shows, seven weeks instead of ten, has meant logistically there needed to be a bumper crop of double eliminations. Otherwise we'd have just about every singer in the final, and where's the competitive Christmas fun in that?

It does now leave three judges vulnerable: Cheryl, Nick Grimshaw and Simon Cowell all have just two acts left, meaning any one could lose their entire category in one fell swoop. Last year, poor Louis Walsh lost two acts in the very first week. Grab the popcorn...

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV