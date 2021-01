Fans of Ant and Dec don’t have too much longer to wait until the presenting duo are back on our screens with series 17 of Saturday Night Takeaway.

ITV announced last week that the entertainment show will return next month, teasing the upcoming shows with a first-look of Ant and Dec back in their iconic PJ & Duncan outfits.

Filming on the show began earlier this month, with the pair posting pics of them filming whilst socially-distanced.

“What the hell’s going on here? We’re back at work that’s what! Bit of COVID-compliant @itvtakeaway filming… Who’s excited for the new series?” they wrote alongside an image, which showed Dec stood in front of Ant as he sat in what looked to be some sort of torture chair.

With the upcoming series set to feature “big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups”, it sounds as if Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is exactly what we’ll need to get us through the current lockdown.

So when is it back? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back in 2021?

ITV has officially confirmed that Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return in February 2021.

The news was announced in a first-look promo, featuring the presenting duo as they prepared for the upcoming series.

Ant and Dec shared a behind the scenes clip of them donning their classic PJ & Duncan gear for the promo filming, before dancing to their 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready to Rumble. Could the iconic musical duo make a return in the upcoming series?

Oh we couldn’t possibly, never, no, don’t even mention i.. oh go on then. If we must. Rhumbling since ‘94, PJ & Duncan reunited for the @itvtakeaway promo 📺 pic.twitter.com/YkAbgOkZU8 — antanddec (@antanddec) January 24, 2021

Filming has already started for the new series, with the duo sharing a post to their Twitter on January 11th, as they headed back to work.

What the hell’s going on here? We’re back at work that’s what! Bit of covid-compliant @itvtakeaway filming… Who’s excited for the new series? 👊 pic.twitter.com/WggArWahpL — antanddec (@antanddec) January 11, 2021

What can viewers expect from the new series?

ITV says that viewers can look forward to celebrity guests, live entertainment, epic challenges and the show’s traditional hidden-camera set ups – but they’ve also revealed that there will be some new features too.

ITV teased: “Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

“Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”

Are there any new features in Saturday Night Takeaway 2021?

Viewers can expect some new features next year, including a scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games, and live surprises – which will be unleashed upon both the studio audience and viewers at home.

Will there be a live studio audience?

As ITV has opened its applications for potential contestants to take part in the show, so we’re assuming there will be a studio audience this year. The series has also teased surprises that will be “unleashed upon the studio audience”, so a live audience is planned for this year’s series.

“If you fancy taking part yourself in the best show on TV, or if you’d like to nominate someone you know for the surprise of their life, then we want to hear from you!” ITV said.

Applicants can go here to fill out on the online entry form.

Will there be a competition?

A competition hasn’t been confirmed yet. Over 300 viewers were due to be flown out to Disney World in Florida to join Ant and Dec for the show’s spectacular finale, after winning ‘Places On The Plane’ over the course of the series. The finale in Florida was then cancelled due to the pandemic, but ITV said it would still honour the winners’ prizes at a later date.

“All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize,” ITV said in a statement.

