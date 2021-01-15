Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Joe Black reveals the Drag Race UK moment you didn’t see with Elizabeth Hurley

Joe Black reveals the Drag Race UK moment you didn’t see with Elizabeth Hurley

Viewers missed this "iconic" moment between Joe Black and Liz!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Joe Black

Brighton-based drag queen Joe Black became the first queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, after series two launched on the BBC on January 14th.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old was eliminated from the competition after a lip sync battle with Bimini Bon Boulash where both queens had to perform to Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

While fans got to see Joe in some pretty sassy looks for the first episode, she has revealed a moment between her and guest judge Elizabeth Hurley that didn’t make it to the screen.

Viewers saw the British actress join Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Mamma Ru on the panel last night.

But, what they didn’t see, says Joe, is a very “iconic” moment which took place between the two of them.

When asked if there was anything that didn’t make it to the first episode, she said, “There is one, and I say this because I wanted to use it on a poster, but it didn’t get used so I’m not sure. Technically I could pop up on a poster.

“There’s a moment when Elizabeth Hurley – you know, camp icon, loved her in Bedazzled  – where she said, ‘Darling, on my notes I’ve written…’ then she looks down, she looks up, she looks down and she goes, ‘SCARY!’ And I say, ‘Yes it’s true!’ I really wish that had made the cut, because I wanted it [to be] on posters in giant letters: ‘Scary – Elizabeth Hurley!'”

As well as the exchange with Liz, Joe hoped to show viewers more of her fabulous looks for the entire series.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Elizabeth Hurley joined the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK panel for the first episode
BBC

But just because she’s out of the competition, it doesn’t mean fans won’t get to, as Joe has actually shot every themed look for the season.

“With a wonderful photographer called Greg Bailey, we’ve shot of all of these beautiful images of every every look that I have prepared because it would be a travesty to do all of that work and not show people. The thing I’m most looking forward to is, you know, rather than having them all on the main stage in that setting, they’ve all got their own beautiful, unique, bespoke sets and locations. So I’m excited to share all that we’ve worked really hard to make,” she said.

So, what was Joe’s favourite look?

Without giving too much away, she added: “I can’t say what the theme is but I’m going to say episode four! Not that I’ll be on the show, but around then I’ll drop something!”

We look forward to seeing it.

Advertisement

New episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays from 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Joe Black
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Drag Race UK

Sashay away Who left Drag Race UK? First queen eliminated from series two revealed

bimini bon boulash

Who is Bimini Bon Boulash? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is the “bendiest queen”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK’s A’Whora reveals the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Who is Lawrence Chaney? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen and Scottish drag royalty