Who is Ellie Diamond? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is set to reach new heights

We could not be happier to say that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for another series of glitz, glamour – and some of the best queens in the business.

Speaking of the queens, one of them is Ellie Diamond, who will give us “amazing performances, and maybe even a fart or two at the end!”

“I might only be 21, but I can do everything that the other queens can. I’m really looking forward to any design challenge as I’m really crafty and creative. I could probably walk into any room and make and make any old thing an outfit! I have danced most of my life from classes to musical theatre, so I’d say my dancing skills are top tier.”

But will the youngster be able to hold her own against the other Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Ellie Diamond: Key Facts

Age: 21

From: Dundee

Instagram: elliediamondofficial

Twitter: @elliediamond101

💗🏁START YOUR ENGINES🏁💗

-

Get ready luv because, me, the Dundee Doll herself is on @dragraceuk S2!!!💗 #teamellie pic.twitter.com/29lPh42epg — Ellie Diamond (@elliediamond101) December 16, 2020

Strengths: Ellie has taken the time to really perfect her craft and that should see her have an edge over some of the other competitors. “When I started doing drag nearly four years ago, I really wanted to learn the art form properly. I spent hours watching YouTube tutorial after tutorial and asked other drag queens for help.” She also describes herself as crafty and creative and has a background in dance.

Weaknesses: Ellie does not feel she is great at comedy and there is one specific task that has her worried. “I’m worried about Snatch Game or comedy challenges. I’m still developing my act, and I have only ever performed out of Dundee once, so I am slightly intimidated from going to only performing in Dundee to performing on the world’s biggest drag stage”

For how long has Ellie Diamond done drag? Nearly 4 years.

Who is Ellie Diamond?

“I’m 6ft 4 out of heels, and in drag, I love to go even taller. I like the biggest wigs, heels, outfits, lashes, makeup and a*s. I would describe my drag as a cartoon character that has come to life. If you were to search online for a photo of a drag queen, then a picture of me would come up!”

She gets her drag inspiration from some of the best family-friendly movies about, with Ellie saying: “I’m heavily obsessed with any sort of family-friendly films like the Cat In The Hat and Disney, but my all-time favourite film is The Wizard Of Oz. I love bold colour, patterns and ideas. I take inspiration from my favourite movies, cartoons, anime and put it all together to create this beautiful 6ft 8 drag queen that you see before you.”

And don’t expect a nasty side to emerge as while she will fight for her place, she says that she competitive, but hard-working too. “I won’t throw anyone under the bus and I’ll definitely give it my all and do my best. My personal motto is ‘treat others the way you want to be treated and maybe then the world can be rainbows and unicorns’.”

Why does Ellie Diamond do when she isn’t performing?

Ellie may have a regular job when she isn’t in drag, but that does not mean she does not bring some glamour to it.

“The Scottish drag scene isn’t very big at all, and the Dundee scene is tinier, so I’ve got more of a presence on social media, but a girl’s got to work to look this good, so by day I fund my drag through my work at a drive-through fast-food place, but believe me, my uniform is customised and I sashay to that counter! I would love to be dressed like this 24/7.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

Series one is also available to view now on iPlayer and has had over 15.8 million requests so far.

