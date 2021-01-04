What happened to Married at First Sight’s Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic?

Another year, another series of Married at First Sight Australia to tuck into, with 13 couples jumping straight into the biggest commitment you can make in a relationship despite barely knowing one another.

While season six of the reality series aired Down Under in 2019, the popular show is returning to E4 for more marital drama, personality clashes and matches that just weren’t meant to be.

In the first episode, we meet 27-year-old Nic and 29-year-old Cyrell, who are matched and decide to marry – but do the couple last? And what has happened to them since appearing on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about Cyrell and Nic – warning: spoilers ahead for season six!

What happened to Cyrell and Nic?

Season six’s first episode saw Newcastle-based electrician Nic Jovanović matched up with Sydney-based healthcare consultant Cyrell Paule, with both twenty-somethings keen to find love through this experiment.

With Cyrell being the only single member of her tight-knit family, the pressure was on for the 29-year-old to find the one, while Nic had recently battled a rare form of cancer and wanted to finally settle down.

Marriage proved to be a rocky road for the new couple, with Nic struggling to handle Cyrell’s fiery personality and the pair fighting over rumours of Nic flirting with fellow contestant Jessika.

Their relationship didn’t survive the experiment however with the couple splitting up before the final decision and Nic leaving the competition during episode 21.

Where is Cyrell now?

While rumours of a possible reconciliation between Cyrell and Nick were circulating in the press in 2019, Cyrell has moved on since their break-up on the show with Love Island Australia star Eden Dally.

The pair, who’ve been dating since Cyrell appeared on MAFS, had their first child together in February 2020.

Where is Nic now?

Since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia, Nic was diagnosed with cancer for a second time, revealing to Weekender (via the Newcastle Herald) that he underwent surgery to remove his left testicle.

While the electrician hasn’t yet found love, he’s been spending a lot of time in the gym, with his dog and at the pool.

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air on E4 from 4 January 2021 at 7:30pm.