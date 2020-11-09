Meet Jessica Plummer – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and former EastEnders star

It won’t be long now till this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up step into the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales – the new location for the 20th series.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is set to air on ITV on Sunday November 15th, and so far 10 celebrities have been announced for this year.

Stepping into the castle is former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, who recently departed from Walford Square following her character Chantelle Atkins’ death.

Jessica is hoping for viewers to get to see different side to her, and get to know her, rather than her EE character.

So, what’s she like? Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Jessica Plummer?

Getty Images

Age: 28

Instagram: @jessicakate_plummer

Job: Actress

Millions will recognise her for playing Chantelle Atkins on BBC One Soap EastEnders.

Jessica joined the long-running show in March 2019, as Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker’s daughter. Most recently, her character was involved in a tragic domestic violence storyline, which led to her departure from the soap after Chantelle was killed by her husband Grey Atkins (played by Toby-Alexander Smith.)

Prior to her role in EastEnders, Plummer was was a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle from 2013 to 2015. The group released an album, which peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart.

Phobias? “Arachnophobia (fear of spiders), fear of heights – just about every phobia!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “It will be nice for people to see me for who I am rather than my EastEnders character.”