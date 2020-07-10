Who is through to the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 semi-finals?

It’s well and truly heating up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen with this year’s line-up currently cooking to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

We’ve seen all 20 celebs take to the kitchen, including Drag Race star Baga Chipz, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson, The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner, Hockey star Sam Quek and YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf – who revealed he hardly slept before the competition.

Over the past weeks, the celebs have been taking part in various cooking task in their heats, which are made up of five celebrities.

At the end of each week, the groups are cut down to just two celebs who will be entered into the semi-finals – where a total of eight contestants will battle it out to get to the grand final.

The ultimate star will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, which includes Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge and Angellica Bell.

So, who has been sent home and who is through to the semi-finals?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Heat four

Matthew Pinsent

Gold medalist Matthew Pinsent proved he’s not just a rowing champ, but might also be on his way to becoming a star in the kitchen, too!

He beat the likes of The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks, actress Crissy Rocks and tennis star Judy Murrays, to secure one of last two spots in the semi-finals.

No wonder he told RadioTimes.com he wants to do the competition all over again.

You can read his full interview on the competition here.

Riyadh Khalaf

He left fans in hysterics after he tried to shove a spoon in Pete Wicks’ mouth to stop him from crying while cutting an onion.

And Riyadh definitely put a smile on the judges’ faces, as he managed to bag a spot in the semi-finals, alongside Matthew Pinsent.

Heat three

Gethin Jones

It looks like the presenter was panicking for no reason!

Despite admitting he was more scared about doing MasterChef, than he was when he competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2007, Gethin Jones managed to secure one of the two spots for his heat in the semi-finals.

He did Wales proud and won the judges over with his fancy Welsh cakes.

Amar Latif

Congratulations are in order for Amar Latif.

The TV presenter made it through to semi-finals after viewers praised the blind contestant for his amazing cooking skills.

We’re so happy he decided to do the show, after revealing he initially turned it down.

Eliminated: Jeff Brazier, Felicity Montagu, and Lady Leshurr.

Heat two

Sam Quek

She’s not just a great hockey player, but a good cook, too! Sam managed to impress the judges with her expertise, and she certainly scared off a lot of the other contestants, with both actor Phil Daniels and Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson telling RadioTimes.com that she was their “biggest competition” during their heat.

Phil Daniels

Despite his worries, actor Phil sailed through to the semi-finals, after pushing the boat out with his final dish.

“It was good fun! It was quite a bit of pressure all the time. It wasn’t as easy, but it was good to sort of try out a new skill. I enjoyed that,” he said.

Eliminated: Baga Chipz, Karen Gibson and Dominic Littlewood

Heat one

Thomas Skinner

The Apprentice star beat Death in Paradise actress Shyko Amos, former X-Factor star Myles Stephenson, and retired footballer John Barnes, as he became the second celebrity through to the semi-finals.

Despite not knowing how to make cake or custard, he managed to win the judges over in the final round as Myles and John were sent packing.

Speaking of his exit, Myles said: “I’m gutted that it’s come to an end so soon. All the best to Judi and T because they deserved it.”

Judi Love

The comedian was the first to make it through to the semi-finals after impressing Gregg and John with her delicious dishes and huge personality.

During the challenges, the contestants were sent to Acton Works to cook for 120 Transport for London (TFL) staff and Judi certainly performed, supplying the workers with a chicken curry, a vegetarian lasagne and a crumble, which went down a treat!

Judi is best known for being a panelist on lunchtime talk show, Loose Women, where she regularly appears alongside Christine Bleakley, Andrea McLean, Ruth Langsford and Denise Welch.

You can read more about her here.

Eliminated: Shyko Amos, Myles Stephenson and John Barnes

