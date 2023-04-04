For television viewers though, 2023 has been far from gloomy. It's been full of sparkling treats, from the true-crime drama Gold to the last ever Endeavour . And this weekend there's more to come, with the arrival on ITV1 of Hugh Laurie's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? .

Easter is, of course, a moveable feast. But the one thing we all know is that it will eventually appear – a little like Groundhog Day, as the Archbishop of York suggests in this issue of Radio Times magazine – as rich with the promise of bright new beginnings as ever.

It is, in the words of Laurie’s executive producer Damien Timmer, a sophisticated caper, part-murder mystery, part-whistle-stop tour of Britain. Read more about it – and 39 other shows you can watch this Easter – in our guide to the best television for the holidays in this week's Radio Times.

We also talk to Dame Siân Phillips about her life with Peter O'Toole. She was no slouch herself when it came to acting – many readers will recall her turn in the BBC's classic I, Claudius – and her reflections provide a timely reappraisal of the man and his career, dominated as it was by his performance as Lawrence of Arabia and his reputation for wild living.

But as his former wife says, much of that was overstated by newspapers: "We used to sit in the garden and read the most terrible things he was supposed to have done." Read our interview and then watch the Sky Arts documentary for a glimpse of the man behind the legend.

Elsewhere, John Torode and Gregg Wallace talk MasterChef, we speak to Ken Bruce about leaving the BBC, and celebrated author Ian McEwan tells us why, if he was starting out again, he’d be writing TV scripts. From all of us here at Radio Times, a very happy Easter to you all.

Our festively floral cover illustration was designed exclusively for Radio Times by Charlotte Day. You can watch the cover spring to life in the video below!

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Ken Bruce on not being given the credit he deserved at the BBC, his disappointment with the way they treated him, and hoping his audience follows him to Greatest Hits Radio

Paul O'Grady’s radio producer and friend Malcolm Prince pays tribute to his life and impact and recalls their last hours together

Sara Pascoe chats about her nerves going on Mock the Week, being part of a "gentler generation" of comedians and how struggling with fertility impacted her comedy

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell discusses the parallels between one of his favourite films, Groundhog Day, and churchgoing, and the lessons we can learn from the film

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Elizabeth Day on succeeding through failure and the heartache that inspired her 35 million-strong podcast

