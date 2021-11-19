Pudsey Bear: Story behind Children in Need icon’s eye patch, name and female version

There might have been stiff competition along the way from AA. Milne’s Winnie The Pooh and Michael Bond’s Paddington, but Children in Need’s Pudsey Bear surely remains the nation’s favourite cuddly teddy.

In the meantime, if you’ve been wondering about the story behind Pudsey Bear’s eyepatch, name and female version, then look no further for everything you need to know about the history of the cuddly bear.

Who is Pudsey Bear?

Pudsey Bear is the official logo of Children in Need.

Joanna Lane was tasked with creating a new logo to attract more interest in the charity while working in the BBC’s design department – and Pudsey Bear was the result.

Sporting a red bandage on his head, The Children in Need bear was initially brown.

These days, however, he dons a famous multi-coloured polka-dot bandage and is covered in yellow fur.

Speaking to the BBC about how she came up with the idea, Lane said: “It was like a lightbulb moment for me. We were bouncing ideas off each other and I latched on to this idea of a teddy bear.”

After coming up with the concept of the teddy bear mascot for the charity, Joanna realised she’d have to name the bear too.

The designer ended up heading back to her roots – the small town Pudsey in West Yorkshire where she was born and grew up.

“I had a whole story playing out in my head for this bear, I went to the production team and said, ‘we need to name it’. So they turned around and said ‘if you think it’s important to name him, you do it’.

“It came from the heart – I looked to my own experience and named him in honour of my home town and my grandparents,” she added.

How old is Pudsey?

The cuddly yellow bear has been synonymous with the charity fundraiser for decades, but Pudsey wasn’t actually around at the very start of Children in Need.

Pudsey came into our lives five years after Children in Need began in 1985, which makes him 36. He’s certainly looking good for his age.

Why does Pudsey wear an eye patch?

It remains unknown why Pudsey wears the eye patch, but it is widely assumed that the accessory is to make Pudsey seem ‘in need’ himself.

Of course, this makes the cuddly bear more relatable to the children the charity is trying to help.

What is the female Pudsey called?

BBC

In 2009, Children in Need decided to introduce a female Pudsey to the world, calling her Blush.

Sadly, despite her adorable multi-coloured spotty bow and rosy cheeks, Blush never managed to rise to the same levels of fame as Pudsey Bear.

Where can I buy Pudsey ears?

Pudsey might trump Blush in terms of popularity, but admirers can still get their hands on both versions of the bear over at the Children in Need online shop.

In addition, both Blush and Pudsey ears are available to buy in the shop, so you can support the charity in style.

