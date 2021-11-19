Who is performing at Children in Need 2021?
Everything you need to know about all the Children in Need 2021 musical performances.
It’s time for Children in Need 2021. On Friday, 19th November, some of the biggest names in showbiz will come together for an evening of entertainment in a bid to rase money in support of local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.
Hosted by comedian Graham Norton, TV presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Melanie Giedroyc, former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and stand-up Chris Ramsey, the night will be filled with special entertainment sketches, including special episodes of Danny Dyer’s The Wall and BBC gameshow I Can See Your Voice.
As well as this, there’ll be lots of musical performances on the night to keep us dancing and singing along at home in true Children in Need Style.
So, who is performing on Children in Need this year?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Ed Sheeran
Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will be giving a very special performance on the night.
Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Some of his most popular hits include Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You and Perfect, which we hope to hear during his set.
Tom Grennan
Fellow chart-topper Tom Grennan will perform By Your Side with a little help from schools around the UK singing along via video wall.
Grennan rose to fame after appearing as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s All Goes Wrong, which was featured as the Hottest Record on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, and later performed by Grennan on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and on BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland.
The cast of UK tour 9 to 5
The cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical will take to the stage for a performance.
In August, a new line-up was announced for Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 the Musical UK tour. Singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp returned to the show as Violet Newstead, alongside Vivian Panka as Judy Bernly, Stephanie Chandos (9 to 5 the Musical) as Doralee Rhodes, Sean Needham (Kinky Boots) as Franklin Hart Jr. Julia J. Nagle (American in Paris) as Roz Keith and Russell Dickson (Evita) as Joe.
Other performances
For the first time ever, there will also be a special performance from a talented singer who has benefitted from support from BBC Children in Need-funded projects. With millions watching from home, they will give an emotional solo which is sure to complete the fabulous night of events.
BBC Children in Need will air on Friday 19th November.