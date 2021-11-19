Who is performing at Children in Need 2021?

It’s time for Children in Need 2021. On Friday, 19th November, some of the biggest names in showbiz will come together for an evening of entertainment in a bid to rase money in support of local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Hosted by comedian Graham Norton, TV presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Melanie Giedroyc, former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and stand-up Chris Ramsey, the night will be filled with special entertainment sketches, including special episodes of Danny Dyer’s The Wall and BBC gameshow I Can See Your Voice.

As well as this, there’ll be lots of musical performances on the night to keep us dancing and singing along at home in true Children in Need Style.

So, who is performing on Children in Need this year?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ed Sheeran

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will be giving a very special performance on the night.

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Some of his most popular hits include Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You and Perfect, which we hope to hear during his set.

Tom Grennan