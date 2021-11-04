It’s almost time for Children in Need 2021, with some of the biggest names in entertainment gearing up for a spectacular night in the name of charity.

Presented by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott, who will be live from the studio in Salford, the evening will include musical performances from global superstar Ed Sheeran, and fellow chart-topping artist Tom Grennan.

As well as this, BBC News and Sport journalists will sing their hearts out for a special lip sync round of the BBC One game show I Can See Your Voice, while a teddy bear will get a new lease of life at The Repair Shop, as the nation raises money for children and young people across the UK facing a range of disadvantages.

The money raised through BBC Children in Need’s 2021 Appeal will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

And for the first time ever, the event will be live from Media City UK in Salford.

Here’s everything you need to know, including when BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One, who will be performing and the latest news.

When is Children in Need 2021 on TV?

Children in Need airs on BBC One on Friday 19th November live from Media City UK, Salford.

The event will start from 7pm and is expected to end at 10pm.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2021?

This year’s live show will be hosted by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

Which celebrities are taking part?

The celebrity line-up includes BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell, newsreader Kate Silverton and broadcaster and Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad featuring in a special episode of I Can See Your Voice.

As well as this, we can expect to see the Repair Shop cast, including presenter Jay Blades, plus Danny Dyer and more. You can see a full schedule further down.

BBC

Children in Need 2021 performances

There will be musical performances on the night from Ed Sheeran, and fellow chart-topping artist Tom Grennan.

The cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical will take to the stage for a performance and for the first time ever, a talented singer who has benefitted from support from BBC Children in Need-funded projects will give an emotional solo to the millions watching from home on the night.

Children in Need 2021 schedule

More exciting performances and special guests will be announced soon, with some surprises also expected on the night. Here is a list of highlights on the night and afterwards so far:

I Can See Your Voice Paddy McGuinness hosts and is joined by Celebrity Investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, who are helped by Pudsey himself. Stepping up to the mic are three celebrity mystery singers; BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell, newsreader Kate Silverton and broadcaster and Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad. BBC The Wall Danny Dyer presents a special edition of the popular BBC One gameshow especially for BBC Children in Need. CBBC TV presenters Sam and Mark will face tricky questions in a round of Free Fall, taking on The Wall in an attempt to win money for children and young people in need across the UK. Team GB and Paralympics GB School Sports Day Watch some of the nation’s sporting heroes go head to head in a very competitive school sports day. The Repair Shop Jay Blades and bear repair duo Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell carry out a unique restoration. Thirteen-year-old Billy and his mum Mandy, whose family have been supported by a BBC Children in Need-funded project, bring a very special bear called Henry to the Repair Shop barn, in the hope that the ladies can work their magic on him.