Davison will be joined in the series by journalist and presenter John Sergeant and The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard star Paul 'Piglet' Middleton, with the trio using any steam-means possible to get across the country.

Channel 5 has officially announced a four-part series starring Doctor Who 's Peter Davison, following the actor as he travels from London to Scotland using only the power of steam.

This will include paddle boats, barges, steam cars, trains and traction engines, with viewers getting to learn about their fascinating history as the trio share great chats and laughs.

Peter Davison. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Along their journey, they’ll discover the history and engineering genius of the machines they’re travelling on, as well as how steam engineering changed life in the UK forever. They will also meet the steam enthusiasts keeping the tradition going and visit some iconic historic landmarks.

John Sergeant said: "This was one of the happiest assignments of my career: it was funny, fast and furious – great company and marvellous machines. If the viewers enjoy this programme as much as we did making it, this could be one of the highlights of my career. Letting off steam, with a group of friends, and a real sense of adventure – this was an unforgettable delight."

Lucy Willis, commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount Plus said: "John, Peter and Piglet take us on an entertaining romp as they make their way from London to Scotland by steam. There’s lots of fun, the odd squabble or two and plenty of beautiful countryside, as the three of them face all sorts of trials and tribulations en route."

The series will be made up of four hour-long episodes and will be broadcast on Channel 5 this spring.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Davison recently said that he would "always" be "very happy to come back" as the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who.

He said: "I was very envious of the special effects. We didn't have a lot – we’re mainly down to green screen and rather cumbersome rubber monsters. It’s a thrill to be a part of the digital age but, at the same time, when David Tennant first took over as the Doctor in 2006, I went along to see the filming.

"I was very pleased to see the actual programme – although it looked much better with all the special effects on the screen, it was still made with the same degree of chaos and panic and nobody knew what the heck they were doing, as it was when I made it. Nothing really ever changes, despite the technology."

Britain by Steam will air on Channel 5 this spring.

