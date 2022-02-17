First look at Paul Sinha's TV Showdown season 2

As ever, the quiz sees a range of famous faces attempt to put their telly knowledge to the test, with team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett joined by guests Katherine Ryan, Denise Lewis, Gregg Wallace, and Big Zuu in the opener.

Paul Sinha's TV Showdown is returning to ITV for a second season this weekend – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from Saturday's debut episode.

And the clip sees MasterChef judge Wallace explain his experience as a guest on Who Do You Think You Are – shortly after comedian Ryan recounts her own tale from the show.

"My story was a sad one," he says – with Beckett then jokingly urging him to "keep it light".

"It wasn't the greatest of experiences, it was quite sad," Wallace continues, before Sinha pushes him for more information.

"Was there a dream that you'd have a Danny Dyer moment and find yourself related to Edward II?" the host asks.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wallace answers that he was hoping for something like that, before Beckett explains why he could never take part in the classic genealogy series.

"When you're from South East London it's a risk," he says. "I know who I am, and I don't want anybody else to!"

Paul then asks Ripley if she'd ever participate – at which point she reveals that she was once turned down after approaching the producers about appearing on the show.

Watch the full clip below to find out what Ripley told the makers of the show – it certainly sounded good enough to us...

Advertisement

Read more: