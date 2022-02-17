First look at Paul Sinha's TV Showdown season 2
The panellists discuss appearing on Who Do You Think You Are? in this exclusive clip.
Paul Sinha's TV Showdown is returning to ITV for a second season this weekend – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from Saturday's debut episode.
As ever, the quiz sees a range of famous faces attempt to put their telly knowledge to the test, with team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett joined by guests Katherine Ryan, Denise Lewis, Gregg Wallace, and Big Zuu in the opener.
And the clip sees MasterChef judge Wallace explain his experience as a guest on Who Do You Think You Are – shortly after comedian Ryan recounts her own tale from the show.
"My story was a sad one," he says – with Beckett then jokingly urging him to "keep it light".
"It wasn't the greatest of experiences, it was quite sad," Wallace continues, before Sinha pushes him for more information.
"Was there a dream that you'd have a Danny Dyer moment and find yourself related to Edward II?" the host asks.
Wallace answers that he was hoping for something like that, before Beckett explains why he could never take part in the classic genealogy series.
"When you're from South East London it's a risk," he says. "I know who I am, and I don't want anybody else to!"
Paul then asks Ripley if she'd ever participate – at which point she reveals that she was once turned down after approaching the producers about appearing on the show.
Watch the full clip below to find out what Ripley told the makers of the show – it certainly sounded good enough to us...
Paul Sinha's TV Showdown returns to ITV on Saturday 19th February at 9:40pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what is on tonight or check out our Entertainment Hub for all the latest news and features.
