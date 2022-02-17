But there are still a few things the actor would love to tick off from his bucket list – and it turns out one of those things is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing .

Andrew Garfield has had a very busy 12 months, starring in several high-profile films (including Spider-Man: No Way Home ) and picking up a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Tick, Tick...Boom! .

Garfield makes the claim on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show, when he is asked by the host if he'd consider starring in a stage musical.

"I would love to, but you need to be a thoroughbred," he answers. "I have the deepest respect for those performers."

"I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely love to do Strictly. It’s on the bucket list," he adds, before joking: “If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!”

This is the second time Garfield has received an Oscar nomination, following his nod for Hacksaw Ridge in 2017, and it seems he's thoroughly enjoying the accolades.

"You get to a certain age, and you think you would like it to happen," he said. "I do care, and it’s wonderful, really, really lovely.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 18th February at 10:35pm on BBC One. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news.