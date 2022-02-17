Sandi Toksvig and Sarah Millican get the giggles in Extraordinary Escapes

In a preview clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com , Sandi and her first companion for the new run – comedian Sarah Millican – can be seen getting the giggles after coming across a rather unorthodox toilet.

Sandi Toksvig returns to our screens with a new season of Extraordinary Escapes tonight, and it looks like she's enjoyed plenty of laughs along the way.

The clip begins with narration from Toksvig, who informs us: "Behind one of these posh bedroom doors, lies the holy grail of luxury loos."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When they enter the room, Millican is initially wowed by the bath located by a window, but Toksvig soon alerts her to something even more exciting.

"Somewhere, I think it's in this room, they've got one of those Japanese toilets that cleans your bottom," she says.

"Do you need it now?" Sarah responds, which prompts an outburst of giggles from Sandi.

Soon, the pair discover the toilet in question and assess the different options, before closing the door and giving it a whirl – which naturally leads to much hilarity!

"OK, that's much better," Sandi jokes as the pair walk out of the room, before later adding: "I think I'm squeaking when I walk."

You can check out the clip in full below.

Speaking about the new season ahead of the launch, Toksvig detailed what makes the show stand out for her.

"The main thing for me, apart from the glorious landscapes and the astonishing architecture, is that in each one, it’s two women, I’m going to say – of a certain age – having a good time and just enjoying ourselves," she said.

"There’s something infectious about watching people genuinely having a good time. Even though the scene you see on television might only be a couple of minutes long, you know the truth of it is that the laughter carried on for a long time before and a long time after."

Speaking more specifically about the first episode and her friendship with Sarah Millican, Toksvig explained that she's known Millican for a very long time and that she always makes her laugh.

"She keeps me up to speed with things and teaches me about social media," she said. "She can’t quite believe how disengaged I am as I still write people handwritten letters.

"She and I just had the most astonishing time and of course, we do get to stay in the places we visit so the joy for me is that after filming, I then got to cook her dinner in a 16th century mill, sit and have a long chat over and above the work we’re doing."

Read more:

Advertisement

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig season 2 begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 17th February at 9pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight.