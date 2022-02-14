Natalie Imbruglia reveals which Masked Singer contestant she guessed
The Masked Singer 2022 winner managed to correctly guess the identity of one of her fellow contestants.
Season 3 of The Masked Singer came to an end on Saturday, with Natalie Imbruglia winning the show as Panda – and the Torn singer has revealed that she'd managed to correctly guess one of her fellow contestants' identities too.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Imbruglia said that she could tell that Mushroom – who came in second place on the show – was Charlotte Church.
"Only because Charlotte Church has such a distinctive, incredible voice and there's not many people that sound like that," she explained.
"So I wasn't 100 per cent sure but that was one that I guessed. There wasn't anyone else that I could really tell. You think you're gonna be able to tell but with the costume on it's very hard."
As for Charlotte Church, the Welsh singer guessed the identities of two other contestants.
"I guessed Heather Small (Chandelier) and I guessed Aled Jones (Traffic Cone). I think that was it," she told RadioTimes.com.
When asked whether she found Imbruglia's reveal as Panda surprising, Church added: "Yeah totally, it was a massive shock. And also, Michelle from Destiny's Child – Rockhopper. That was like, 'Oh my gosh, I've been on stage with a Destiny's Child this whole time!'"
