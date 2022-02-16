Sandi Toksvig joins Episode 23 of The Radio Times Podcast - listen now
Plus, screenwriter Heidi Thomas talks all things Call The Midwife with Jane Garvey
On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Jane Garvey interviews Sandi Toksvig about her Channel 4 series Extraordinary Escapes. Toksvig, joined by some of the UK’s most fabulous and witty women, visits some of the nation’s most astonishing and beautiful holiday homes.
Toksvig quips about the “job from hell” that has taken her to some of the most exquisite homes in the UK – and why her and Sarah Millican drew the line at getting in their swimsuits at the spa – we were “not prepared to do a Baywatch scene”. Garvey and Toksvig discuss how travel shows are dominated by male presenters (and their sons!) and the staple item all fancy houses in Britain have – Egyptian linen.
Plus, Jane Garvey interviews Heidi Thomas, the screenwriter behind BBC’s hit series Call the Midwife, which has been running for 11 series. Garvey, an avid admirer of the show, questions Thomas about the taboos the show has busted and how Thomas’ own birthing story has inspired the show.
What else can I expect from episode 23?
TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the week ahead. They review BBC’s Couple Therapy, Amazon Prime’s I Want You Back and Sky Cinema’s Mass.
