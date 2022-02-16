On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Jane Garvey interviews Sandi Toksvig about her Channel 4 series Extraordinary Escapes. Toksvig, joined by some of the UK’s most fabulous and witty women, visits some of the nation’s most astonishing and beautiful holiday homes.

Toksvig quips about the “job from hell” that has taken her to some of the most exquisite homes in the UK – and why her and Sarah Millican drew the line at getting in their swimsuits at the spa – we were “not prepared to do a Baywatch scene”. Garvey and Toksvig discuss how travel shows are dominated by male presenters (and their sons!) and the staple item all fancy houses in Britain have – Egyptian linen.