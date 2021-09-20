Never Mind the Buzzcocks preview teases hilarious Jade Thirlwall anecdote

Tomorrow sees the welcome return of popular panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks after seven years off air, and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look clip from the debut episode.

The clip begins with new host Greg Davies speaking to guest Anne Marie, congratulating her on her “good year” so far.

“Album at number two in the charts, three top 20 singles…” he starts, with the singer then urging him to “Carry on.”

Davies then turns his attention to Anne Marie’s fellow panellist, Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, and adds, “Little Mix have done well as well, at the Brits. And yet the standout fact for me about your 2021: a seagull s**t on your face!”

“Yeah, it did actually, it literally s**t on my face,” Jade responds, before Davies shows the audience a picture of the unfortunate incident.

And when opposing team captain Noel Fielding suggests that the incident could actually bring good luck, Jade continues, “Do you know what, I was really lucky it was a solid s**t because if it was runny it would have gone in my mouth and my eye, it came off quite easily!”

“You might have liked the taste of it,” interjects Noel. “Imagine if you’d discovered it was like a nice milkshake!”

This prompts guest Nish Kumar to quip, “You’ve really learnt nothing about cooking from the Bake Off have you?”

You can watch the clip below. **Contains some strong language.**

The panel show originally ran for 28 series on BBC Two between 1996 and 2015, with Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert all serving as hosts in that time.

The rebooted version has a new home on Sky and NOW, with each episode running for a slightly longer time of 45 minutes, and This Country’s Daisy May Cooper replacing Buzzcocks stalwart Phil Jupitus as a team captain.

But much of what made the show so successful looks set to return, with Never Mind the Buzzcocks host Davies recently revealing, “We’re bringing back a show that we all love, so messing with it would be counterproductive.”

He added, “Although there are an abundance of ridiculous new rounds – one of which is so childish, it makes me clap my hands every time – at its core it’s the same Buzzcocks.”