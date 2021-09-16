Greg Davies reveals changes to Never Mind the Buzzcocks format

After seven years away, Never Mind the Buzzcocks returns for a rebooted series next week – with Greg Davies set to follow in the footsteps of Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell, and Rhod Gilbert as the new host.

Advertisement

And the Taskmaster star has teased a couple of format changes for the show ahead of its return, with some of the familiar rounds set to be given a fresh twist.

One such example is the Identity Parade, which will now see the teams asked to pick out an imposter when presented with five members of a band – rather than selecting which member of the line-up is a famous musician from the past.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect to see a couple of new rounds brought in to complement the iconic Intros Round and Next Lines.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the ways in which the new show will differ from the original, Davies told NME, “We’re bringing back a show that we all love, so messing with it would be counterproductive.

“It would be silly for us to reinvent the wheel, so although there are an abundance of ridiculous new rounds – one of which is so childish, it makes me clap my hands every time – at its core it’s the same Buzzcocks.”

Of course, one thing that Buzzcocks was always known for was the playfully cruel way in which some of the guests were treated by the host – and Davies says that there is still “plenty of p**s-taking” in the new version, although it sounds like he may have been slightly less harsh than the likes of Lamarr and Amstell.

Advertisement

“For my role as host, all I did was what I consider to be acceptable,” he said. “But there’s nothing consciously vindictive that comes from me, and it’s all tongue-in-cheek. I’m not in the business of making people unhappy, but audiences will have to be the judge of that.”