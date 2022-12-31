This year's special marks 30 years of Hootenanny, with the BBC Two show having become a tradition in so many households over the last three decades and a festive staple for the broadcaster .

With just hours to go until we say goodbye to 2022, we can always rely on Jools Holland to kick off the New Year with a star-studded line-up of talented musicians.

With the Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards back with their yearly rendition of Auld Lang Syne and the likes of George Ezra, Gabrielle, Ruby Turner and Self Esteem putting on a big show, fans can expect to be entertained as BBC Two heads into the New Year.

Read on for everything you need to know about this tonight's episode of Jools' Annual Hootenanny, including the musical line-up.

Who is performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2022?

Helping Jools Holland to ring in the New Year on the Hootenanny tonight will be:

George Ezra

Self Esteem

Cat Burns

Andy Fairweather Low

Roland Gift

Gabrielle

The Real Thing

Rachael and Vilray

Ruby Turner

Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards

When does Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2022 air?

Self Esteem on Jools Holland. BBC

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny will be airing its 30th edition on Saturday 31st December at 11:30pm on BBC Two.

The special will air over two hours and will be counting down the New Year in style with a line-up of exciting musical guests.

Is Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny filmed live?

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny is not filmed live on New Year's Eve and is usually shot earlier in December.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny airs on Saturday 31st December at 11:30pm on BBC Two.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.