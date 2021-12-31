There are some things that we would rather not do without at New Year and while the pandemic has affected a few things, the London Fireworks for one, we are pleased to hear that one New Year tradition will be taking place – Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny!

Advertisement

The annual music extravaganza is known for bringing big names from the music scene into our living rooms for the turning of the years and this year is no exception. We have a great bunch of singers and guests all ready

The show, a special edition of the Later… with Jools Holland series, has been running for years now, but who will be singing us into 2022? Read on for all the essential hootenanny information!

When does Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2021 air?

Is there any other day that this would air? Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny 2021 will be on BBC Two on Friday, 31st December at 11.35pm. The perfect way to see in 2022!

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2021?

As well as Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, here are all the acts to expect…

Ed Sheeran

Gregory Porter

Lulu

Joy Crookes

Rag’n’Bone Man

Yola

Vic Reeves,

Ruby Turner

the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or read our guide to this year’s best Christmas TV.