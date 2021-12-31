Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?
The secret of the show that's welcomed the nation into the New Year since 1993 - plus a look at who's performing.
Published:
There are some things that we would rather not do without at New Year and while the pandemic has affected a few things, the London Fireworks for one, we are pleased to hear that one New Year tradition will be taking place – Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny!
The annual music extravaganza is known for bringing big names from the music scene into our living rooms for the turning of the years and this year is no exception. We have a great bunch of singers and guests all ready
The show, a special edition of the Later… with Jools Holland series, has been running for years now, but who will be singing us into 2022? Read on for all the essential hootenanny information!
When does Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2021 air?
Is there any other day that this would air? Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny 2021 will be on BBC Two on Friday, 31st December at 11.35pm. The perfect way to see in 2022!
Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?
Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.
Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2021?
As well as Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, here are all the acts to expect…
- Ed Sheeran
- Gregory Porter
- Lulu
- Joy Crookes
- Rag’n’Bone Man
- Yola
- Vic Reeves,
- Ruby Turner
- the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards
