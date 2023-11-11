His star shone even brighter than usual in 2023 when he performed a now-iconic set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury where he covered Harry Styles' As It Was and AC/DC's Highway To Hell among all his hits.

But earlier today Claudia Winkleman confirmed on her Radio 2 show that he would be closing out the year in style on the BBC.

Astley will be joined by some very special - and at present, secret - guests for his one-off performance which will bookend the showing of London's New Year's fireworks.

Speaking of his exciting gig, Astley said: “What an honour it is to host the New Year's Eve celebration on BBC One this year! It's always been part of my New Year's ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here's to a great night.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Pop Music TV, added: “Our annual New Year’s Eve performances on BBC One are about bringing some of the biggest names in music to people’s homes, wherever they are in the UK. The last few years have seen performances from Sam Ryder in 2022, Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys in 2021 and Alicia Keys in 2020 and I’m so pleased to be able to announce that Rick Astley - who has had a fantastic 2023 so far - will be soundtracking the celebrations this year. It’s a brilliant way to round off another fantastic year of live performances on the BBC.”

Last year, Eurovision star Sam Ryder performed an exciting show filled to the brim with special guests - so Astley will have a tough act to follow!

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.