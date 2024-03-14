Another Doctor Who alum to have appeared on the show is John Bishop, who played Dan, the companion of Whittaker's Doctor.

He appeared on Bake Off back in 2021, baking alongside Ade Adepitan, Nadine Coyle and Anneka Rice, the latter of whom won the episode.

Now, Whittaker has revealed that, before taking on the show, she actually called Bishop to get his advice - and was reassured by his own less than stellar performance when competing.

Jodie Whittaker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. Channel 4

When asked if she reached out to anyone for advice, Whittaker said: "Yes, I rang John Bishop, who said he had a great time on it. And also, I remember him smashing the bowl, so I thought, 'I can’t do much worse.'"

Whittaker will be appearing in the episode alongside Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews, while future episodes this season will see the likes of Greg James, Sara Cox and Danny Dyer taking part.

Since leaving her role as the Thirteenth Doctor, Whittaker has starred in Time season 2, One Night on Paramount Plus and Tabby McTat, the 2023 Julia Donaldson animation for Christmas.

Last year, Whittaker was asked whether Doctor Who's 60th anniversary was bittersweet for her, as it featured the first episodes of the show since she starred in it.

She said: "Not at all. What a thing to be part of and, you know, I’m never fired from it. I’m always the Doctor. Now I get to see the joy in someone else’s eyes. I can’t wait.

"I’m new to this as well, because I didn’t really watch it before. So now I get to be a proper audience member and I get all the references! Now I understand it!"

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will start airing on Channel 4 from 7:40pm on Sunday 17th March.

