Ian Waite on Greg’s Strictly exit and “disappointing” performance from John and Johannes

It’s been one heck of a week on Strictly Come Dancing, with two exits and one contestant having to pull out for Week Four.

On Wednesday 13th October, Robert Webb quit Strictly due to his ill health. A day later, Ugo Monye pulled out of Strictly for Week Four as a result of an ongoing back injury.

And despite Webb’s early departure, a third celebrity was eliminated from Strictly during Sunday night’s results show.

After finishing at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, with a score of 19, Greg Wise found himself in the dance off against Judi Love, however, the judges decided to save Judi and Graziano.

Here, RadioTimes.com columnist and former Strictly pro, Ian Waite, shares his thoughts on Week Four – from the best performances of the night (hats off to Sara and Aljaz), to those that could do with a little work (sorry, John and Johannes!)

Ian on Saturday’s lower scores

“I think when the first three weeks have been so good from everybody, there are a lot of high expectations. So if people come out with not such great dances, then they’re going to be marked lower, even though they’ve only been doing it for four weeks. It’s kind of understandable.”

How did the Strictly couples do this week?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – “There were a couple of mistakes at the beginning of the routine, but this was quickly recovered and overall the quality of Cha Cha action was very good. If the hip action was exaggerated a little, it would have improved the end result.”

“There were a couple of mistakes at the beginning of the routine, but this was quickly recovered and overall the quality of Cha Cha action was very good. If the hip action was exaggerated a little, it would have improved the end result.” Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – “Very Fred and Ginger interpretation of the foxtrot, pure Hollywood classic romance and glamour. Tom should try to improve the frame and footwork for his next Ballroom dance.”

– “Very Fred and Ginger interpretation of the foxtrot, pure Hollywood classic romance and glamour. Tom should try to improve the frame and footwork for his next Ballroom dance.” Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – “This was such a fantastic interpretation of a Paso Doble, and I enjoyed the use of lighting with the spotlights to create the drama. I’d like to see more shaping in the body and arms from Tilly.”

– “This was such a fantastic interpretation of a Paso Doble, and I enjoyed the use of lighting with the spotlights to create the drama. I’d like to see more shaping in the body and arms from Tilly.” Greg Wise and Karen Hauer – “Greg and Karen made lots of mistakes and sadly the voltas and Samba whisks were all done with flat feet. Samba is nicknamed ‘The Dance of Death’ by the pros, because it’s such a hard dance and one that lots of couples on Strictly go out on.”

– “Greg and Karen made lots of mistakes and sadly the voltas and Samba whisks were all done with flat feet. Samba is nicknamed ‘The Dance of Death’ by the pros, because it’s such a hard dance and one that lots of couples on Strictly go out on.” John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – “I totally agreed with Craig. There were too many ideas in one routine, which made the performance look disjointed. There wasn’t enough Ballroom throughout for me. That being said, I always enjoy watching them dance and get excited to see what they’re going to produce each week.”

– “I totally agreed with Craig. There were too many ideas in one routine, which made the performance look disjointed. There wasn’t enough Ballroom throughout for me. That being said, I always enjoy watching them dance and get excited to see what they’re going to produce each week.” Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – “This was a high energy performance, but needs a bit more finesse to receive higher marks. Sometimes Rhys loses control of his limbs with all of his enthusiasm, but I still think he has huge potential.”

– “This was a high energy performance, but needs a bit more finesse to receive higher marks. Sometimes Rhys loses control of his limbs with all of his enthusiasm, but I still think he has huge potential.” Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – “Excellent posture and frame throughout. I love the drama and the wonderful footwork. I think Aljaz has superb ballroom teaching skills, which is translating through Sara’s dancing. Her head is slightly too far to the left though, and probably needs more shaping in the body.”

“Excellent posture and frame throughout. I love the drama and the wonderful footwork. I think Aljaz has superb ballroom teaching skills, which is translating through Sara’s dancing. Her head is slightly too far to the left though, and probably needs more shaping in the body.” Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – “I really enjoyed this dance with all the MC Hammer references, and although the Cha Cha technique wasn’t great, I loved the commitment to the performance.”

– “I really enjoyed this dance with all the MC Hammer references, and although the Cha Cha technique wasn’t great, I loved the commitment to the performance.” Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – “This was a very touching waltz, which showed us raw emotions as a tribute to Judi’s parents. We could have had more movement across the floor but a beautiful dance.”

– “This was a very touching waltz, which showed us raw emotions as a tribute to Judi’s parents. We could have had more movement across the floor but a beautiful dance.” Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – “The lifts were so incredible and innovative. It felt intense and definitely drew us into the performance. It was strong and powerful with flexibility. It was a very good dance for them this week.

“AJ has nothing to worry about”

“I think that’s probably going to be AJ’s worst dance! I think from here on in, it will just get better and better. Like I said, this is the worst dance, so it’s understandable that that she got a low score. I just think everybody goes up and down throughout the show, as did John and Johannes, so you’ve got to kind of expect that.”

Greg’s exit

“It’s always a shame when sometimes you get the wrong dance at the wrong time and getting samba at this moment and this level in the show… AJ struggled also with the samba. It’s a difficult dance to do and a difficult dance to make look good. All the elements are kind of there but, as Greg said on the night, he got very nervous, and I think that translated into a lot of mistakes, a lot of technical issues throughout the dance, and I think sadly, he was the right person to leave on the night.”

Strictly High of The Week

“I think my favourite dance was Adam and Katya, purely because of the drama throughout the dance and the lift work was so superbly executed. He’s got a long way to go to make himself look natural as a dancer, but I do see the amount of effort he’s putting in, and the 100 per cent commitment.”

“As far as my highlight of this week, I really liked the interpretation, the lighting and the drama of Tilly and Nikita’s Paso Doble. Yes, I felt that she needed to shape more in the dance, and maybe give us more characterisation, but I really enjoyed the dance, and I thought that the whole spectacle and the lighting was really lovely. I think the lighting people on Strictly really excelled themselves on Saturday night.”

Strictly Low of The Week

“I was slightly disappointed with John and Johannes, just because I was expecting a little bit more from the choreography in the American Smooth and it slightly fell short of what an American Smooth should be. Then again, it’s a difficult dance to approach, especially for a same sex couple, so I understand that there are will be challenges throughout the competition with different dances. Some will suit them more like the Paso Doble and the Tango because they’re both strong male forms, and then others, which are softer dances, will be more challenging.”

Ian’s Top Tip

“My tip is to make sure that when the pros are choreographing, that they choreograph a rounded performance – so you need a beginning, middle and end to every dance, and make sure you have every element in there. You’ve got the element of content – proper Ballroom and Latin steps that need to be in there – and obviously the highlights that are in the music.”

Ian answers…

Judi has been in the bottom two twice – what does she need to do to save herself?

She definitely needs to work on her feet and legs. There needs to be more attention to those because sometimes they’re quite flat, and there’s not enough movement and depth in the action. I think with a greater depth of action will come a greater coverage of the floor, and better technique. All of those things will come from better usage of feet and legs.”

Ugo is expected to return this week after taking a week off – what do you expect from him?

I love Ugo and Oti as a couple. I think he’s got a lot of potential, so hopefully he’ll come back with even more gusto next week and show us really what he can do. I think taking a week out will probably feed their hunger to be at the top of the leaderboard next week so I’m looking forward to that.

How did you feel about Robert Webb’s exit?

It’s always gutting to see somebody pull out of Strictly for medical reasons. I think we all want everybody to have the same chance. It does show how gruelling Strictly can be and how much hard work it can be, especially if you have hard dances like Robert had with the Cha Cha and the Quickstep. They’re both very high energy dances. If you’re in the training room for 10 hours a day, you have to be fit.”

Waite’s Week

“I’m travelling to Scotland on Thursday to continue my tour, The Ballroom Boys Act Two, with Vincent Simone. We’ll be travelling for the next 11 days with our cast and crew, so it’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks. I’m just enjoying my days off before I go up to Glasgow.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs every weekend on BBC One.

